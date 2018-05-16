Juan Figallo and Duncan Taylor extend Saracens contracts until 2021

From the section

Juan Figallo has won 24 international caps for Argentina

Saracens players Juan Figallo and Duncan Taylor have extended their contracts with the Premiership club until the summer of 2021.

Argentina prop Figallo, 30, has made 88 appearances in all competitions for Sarries since joining from French side Montpellier in 2014.

Scotland centre Taylor, 28, has played 113 times since his debut in 2011.

"Juan has contributed enormously in his four years at the club," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"Duncan's a brilliant player who will continue to improve and get better."