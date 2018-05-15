Rory Thornton: Ospreys lock signs new two-year contract

Rory Thornton won his first senior Wales cap against Samoa on the 2017 summer tour
Ospreys lock Rory Thornton has signed a new two-year deal with the Welsh side.

The 23-year-old former Wales Under-20 captain, who won his first senior cap against Samoa in June 2017, missed most of this season with shoulder injuries.

Bonymaen and Swansea RFC product Thornton made his Ospreys debut in an Anglo-Welsh Cup tie against Saracens in November 2014.

"I've got two more years with my home region, which I'm really happy about," said Thornton.

"I've had a frustrating year with the shoulders and I've missed a lot of rugby, but I'm getting close to full fitness and really looking forward to having a full pre-season, making up for lost time.

"I'm chomping at the bit to get going again, next season is an important one for me."

