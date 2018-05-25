BBC Sport - Meet the Olowofelas: England's rugby-playing twins Ryan and Jordan

Meet the Olowofelas: England's rugby twins

BBC Sport meets the latest identical twins to wear England's red rose, Ryan and Jordan Olowofela.

Ryan is a sevens specialist who has featured on the World Sevens Series this year, while Jordan is set to appear at the World U20 Championship in France this summer.

Top videos

Video

Meet the Olowofelas: England's rugby twins

Video

Prince William praises Rose on England visit

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

Video

World Cup countdown: Owen stuns Argentina - 1998

Video

Watch: LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers

Video

Watch Eagles' Jenkins' silent sign protest

Video

If England win... I'll probably wear a mankini - Lineker

Video

Scotland 78: A Love Story

Video

Under surveillance in World Cup Russia

  • From the section News
Video

African referees filmed taking cash

  • From the section News
Audio

Why are there no women on the Forbes list of highest paid athletes?

Video

England ready for Blind Football World Championships

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired