BBC Sport - Meet the Olowofelas: England's rugby-playing twins Ryan and Jordan
Meet the Olowofelas: England's rugby twins
- From the section English Rugby
BBC Sport meets the latest identical twins to wear England's red rose, Ryan and Jordan Olowofela.
Ryan is a sevens specialist who has featured on the World Sevens Series this year, while Jordan is set to appear at the World U20 Championship in France this summer.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired