Danny Cipriani: Wasps fly-half says he turned down offers from abroad

Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani says he turned down approaches from abroad before opting to sign for Premiership rivals Gloucester.

The 30-year-old was recalled to the England squad for their tour of South Africa after a three-year absence.

And Cipriani, whose contract at Wasps ends this summer, decided to stay in England in order to remain eligible for international selection.

"I had some offers from abroad and was putting them off for a while," he said.

Talking to BBC Midlands Today ahead of Wasps' Premiership semi-final against Saracens on Saturday, Cipriani continued: "It was nothing out of the blue, I was just waiting to hear for the [England] call.

"Fortunately I got it so I am very grateful for that and I deserve it. All the news came out fast and now I can focus on the semi-final.

"I am very excited about playing for Gloucester and what they are building there. For me right now I'm focussed on this weekend."

Cipriani's last appearance for England was as a replacement full-back in a World Cup warm-up match against France in August 2015.

He believes his latest call-up will be a learning opportunity.

"It's something I've thought about for a long time and it's why I delayed the contract negotiations," he added.

"I'm excited about it but there's still work to be done and I'm excited about trying to be part of that.

"I hadn't given up hope, I was just letting things roll out and pan out as it's meant to be and my performances were hopefully improving."