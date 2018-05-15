Soldier Field: Ireland to play Italy in Chicago

Ireland beat New Zealand 40-29 at Soldier Field in November 2016

Six Nations champions Ireland will revisit the scene of one of their most memorable wins when they play Italy at Soldier Field, Chicago in November.

Joe Schmidt's side famously defeated New Zealand at the same venue in 2016.

The Irish Rugby Football Union has agreed to a return to the home of NFL side Chicago Bears on 3 November.

The game against Italy will be part of a trio of fixtures that will also see the USA men's and women's teams take on New Zealand opposition on the same day.

The USA men will play the Maori All Blacks and the Women's team will take on World Cup champions the Black Ferns.

The IRFU's commercial and marketing director Padraig Power said they were delighted to be returning to Chicago.

"In 2016 the Ireland team experienced tremendous support and made history in a week that also witnessed the [Chicago] Cubs celebrating their own piece of history on the streets of Chicago," said Power.

"We are looking forward to an exciting match against Italy who are a well-coached and dangerous team."

The clash between the two Six Nations opponents will be the first game of Ireland's November series, which will also feature matches against Argentina and New Zealand in Dublin.