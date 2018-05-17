BBC Sport - Pivac has 'utmost respect' for Rennie ahead of Pro14 semi-final

Pivac has 'utmost respect' for Rennie

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac says he has the "utmost respect" for his compatriot and Glasgow counterpart ahead of their Pro14 semi-final on Friday.

The two have locked horns when coaching in New Zealand and have both been linked to the Wales job when Warren Gatland departs after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

