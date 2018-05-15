BBC Sport - Pro14 semi-final: Scarlets coach Pivac expects 'great game' against Glasgow
Pivac expecting 'great game' against Glasgow
- From the section Rugby Union
Head coach Wayne Pivac says he is expecting a "great game" when his Scarlets side take on Glasgow in the Pro14 semi-final on Friday.
He says their Scottish opponents make for a "good match up", with both teams playing expansive rugby.
The winner will meet either Leinster or Munster in the Dublin final.
