BBC Sport - Pro14 semi-final: Scarlets coach Pivac expects 'great game' against Glasgow

Pivac expecting 'great game' against Glasgow

Head coach Wayne Pivac says he is expecting a "great game" when his Scarlets side take on Glasgow in the Pro14 semi-final on Friday.

He says their Scottish opponents make for a "good match up", with both teams playing expansive rugby.

The winner will meet either Leinster or Munster in the Dublin final.

Top videos

Video

Pivac expecting 'great game' against Glasgow

Video

BBC Sport 'announces' superstar World Cup signings

Video

World Cup countdown: Armstrong smashes home in 1982

Video

England fans warned about trouble in Russia

Video

Man City parade Premier League trophy

Video

Delph 'quietly confident' of World Cup spot

Video

Southgate will pick 'progressive squad'

Video

Archive: Mancini scores for Italy at Euro 88

Video

Who will be England's World Cup wildcards?

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Playing fantasy football with AI

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired