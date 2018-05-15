Pro14: Glasgow v Scarlets - Warriors will learn from losses - Tommy Seymour

Tommy Seymour has scored 36 tries in 114 Glasgow appearances

Pro14 semi-final: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 18 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba & BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Tommy Seymour believes Glasgow Warriors' poor recent form has sharpened their focus for Friday's Pro14 semi-final visit of Scarlets.

Warriors host last year's champions at Scotstoun having lost three of their last four games, including an away defeat by the Welsh region.

Scotland wing Seymour, 29, says the losses have shown Glasgow's players where they must improve.

"That probably was a good thing to happen to us," he said of the results.

"We've learned a lot about ourselves as a squad.

"Credit to the teams we came up against. They played really, really well and they managed to get the better of us on the day, but it's given us a lot of other things to look at and other little weaknesses we haven't focused on to try and strengthen up. Hopefully we'll see the improvements come Friday."

Dave Rennie's Warriors have won each of their 10 home Pro14 fixtures this season, taking a bonus point from all but one.

But Glasgow were comfortably beaten 26-8 on their visit to Parc y Scarlets last month, and have since lost to Ulster and Edinburgh on the road.

Scarlets put Glasgow to the sword when the sides met in April

"You try and take key points out of every game you play," Seymour, who has 43 caps, added.

"Scarlets have played some really great rugby and obviously we lost down there at Parc y Scarlets in the last game against them.

"We'll be looking back at that footage and seeing what we did wrong and what they did right and we'll be trying to fix things and fingers crossed it'll be a different result at the weekend."

'No second chances'

Numerous long-serving Warriors depart Scotstoun this summer, including Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, converted centre Richie Vernon and front-rows Pat MacArthur and Ryan Grant, both of whom are retiring from the sport.

British and Irish Lion Seymour says the squad are desperate to send the leavers off with the Pro14 title.

"We had the leaving dinner last week and there's obviously a seniority and quality we're losing in the squad," the American-born winger said.

Richie Vernon helped Glasgow win the Pro12 in 2015, but is one of those leaving the club this summer

"We'll look to get a big result for all of those guys and hopefully this won't be the last fixture we'll be able to do so.

"I think when you get down to the crux of it, it's knock-out rugby from here on in and there's no second chances. Finals rugby is a different kettle of fish, so both teams will be going out there to get a result.

"I've no doubt in my mind that Scarlets, especially after becoming champions last year in Dublin, will be looking to retain the title."