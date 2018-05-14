Glasgow Warriors need to be 'desperate' against Scarlets - Dave Rennie

Glasgow Warriors face Scarlets in the Pro14 semi-final on Friday

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie says his team will have to be "desperate" and train like "there is no tomorrow" ahead of their Pro14 semi-final against Scarlets.

Friday's clash gives Warriors the opportunity to redeem themselves after losing 26-8 to Scarlets last month.

And Rennie insists his team are well aware of the threat posed.

"We've got a lot of respect for them, they're a quality side, defending champions," said Rennie.

"They've had a great season and a good performance in Europe so we're well aware of that, but we have a good side as well.

"We've prepared really well and we want to get out and show that on the weekend".

Warriors have lost their last two games, to Ulster and Edinburgh Rugby, and Rennie believes that his team must show more if they are to take victory over Scarlets.

"We haven't dwelled on what's happened there," he said.

"What we know is we have to be pretty desperate this week because there is no tomorrow I guess. From a Pro14 point of view, we qualified for the play-offs with about six or seven games to go and now top spot with another couple to go.

"It's no excuse. We had opportunities in both of those games and we weren't clinical enough so we know we need a harder reach against a really good Scarlets side."

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie

The North and South stands at Scotstoun are being extended ahead of Friday night, with an expected 10,000 capacity crowd.

Rennie was keen to praise the support of the fans and says they can help motivate his team to book a place in the final.

"They're fantastic here," Rennie said.

"They're very engaged in the games and it's something I've really enjoyed coming from New Zealand.

"We've had a great record here this season -10 out of 10 and nine bonus points - but what we know is that it's gone now.

"It's a one off, but we're really excited by it and I think the key thing around playing finals footy is you've got to embrace it, rather than fear a negative result."

Rennie will be buoyed by having a near full-strength squad to choose from, with Jonny Gray, Tommy Seymour, Sam Johnson and Peter Horne all available following injuries, and Huw Jones expected to return in time for a potential final against Leinster or Munster.

"We're pretty well off," said the Kiwi.

"During the international season we might have had a dozen out and 14 internationals playing as well, so we've gone deep into our squad, but it's done a great job on our trainers and we've got a pretty full compliment to pick from."