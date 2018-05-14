BBC Sport - Wales coach Shaun Edwards will make decision 'best for him', says Sam Warburton

Edwards will make decision 'best for him'

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards will make a decision that is "best for him" after being linked to the Harlequins top job, says Sam Warburton.

Former Wales captain Warburton tells BBC Sport Wales reporter Cennydd Davies that Edwards is "one of the best coaches" he has ever worked with, and it would be great if he stayed with the national team ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Warburton excited by new Cardiff Blues head coach

