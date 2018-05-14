Wasps sign Maori All-Black wing Ambrose Curtis and lock Charlie Matthews from Harlequins

Charlie Matthews made his Harlequins debut at the age of 18 in 2009

Wasps have signed Maori All-Blacks wing Ambrose Curtis and Harlequins lock Charlie Matthews for next season.

Curtis, 26, has played for New Zealand U20s as well as on the International Sevens circuit and joins from Manawatu.

Matthews, also 26, represented England Saxons and played 163 games for Quins.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Yong said Curtis, who can also play at full-back, will bring "added physical presence" to the back line and described Matthews as having "untapped potential".

"Charlie is a proven operator who has performed well against us on a number of occasions, so when we heard Matt Symons was leaving he was an obvious target," Young said.

"With Joe Launchbury, James Gaskell, Kearnan Myall and Will Rowlands already in the squad we are well-blessed with second rows and adding Charlie to that group further increases competition for places."

Matthews said he was looking forward to a "new challenge" at the Coventry-based club having played his first game for Quins against Newcastle at the age of 18.

"I will always have fantastic memories and be very proud of my time at the club," Matthews added.

"It's an exciting time to be heading to the Ricoh Arena as they contend for titles and trophies in the upcoming seasons."