James Haskell: Northampton Saints sign England forward from Wasps

James Haskell made his England debut against Wales in 2007

England flanker James Haskell has signed for Northampton Saints for next season on a one-year contract.

The 33-year-old is leaving Wasps in the summer and must be playing club rugby in England to be selected for the national side.

Haskell, who toured with the Lions in 2017, has won 77 England caps and hopes to play in next year's Rugby World Cup.

"I want to continue my international career for as long as possible," Haskell told the Saints website.

"The only way I can do that is by putting my best foot forward in club rugby and helping Saints fight their way back into contention for silverware.

"I'm really excited and humbled to be joining a giant of English rugby. This is a club with a proud history and a set of passionate and loyal supporters who always make their presence felt."

Haskell joined Wasps in 2002 and spent 12 seasons with the club, either side of spells playing in France, Japan and New Zealand, and said he has no hard feelings after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Ricoh Arena.

England boss Eddie Jones recalled Haskell for the Six Nations game against France in March after a year away from the international set-up.

Haskell's Wasps team-mate Danny Cipriani is also leaving, the 30-year-old having agreed a move to Gloucester when his contract with the Coventry-based club expires in the summer.