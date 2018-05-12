Principality Premiership: Bargoed RFC 7-35 Merthyr RFC

Merthyr have won 12 of their last 14 Premiership games, one more than closest rivals Pontypridd

Merthyr have become the third team to win back-to-back WRU Premiership titles after beating Bargoed 35-7.

Merthyr led 21-0 at half time thanks to tries from Justin James, Kyle Evans and Nathan Trevett as they dominated proceedings at Bargoed Park.

Two more tries in the second half put the game beyond Bargoed, who scored one of their own through Grant Rodgers.

The title is the Ironmen's second of the season after they won the WRU National Cup against Newport in April.

Merthyr went over first after seven minutes, scrum-half James touching down after being released by the quick hands of Gareth Davies; Matthew Jarvis slotting over the conversion.

Three minutes later and the Ironmen were over again, Evans this time adding the finishing touches to a flowing Merthyr attack, Jarvis making no mistake with the conversion once again.

As he did in the National Cup final, Trevett scored Merthyr's final try of the first 40 minutes as they went in 21-0 at half time.

Matthew Dwyer extended the lead in the second half before Rodgers pulled a try back with the visitors a man short following Edward Siggery's yellow card.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Merthyr scored another try through Adam Hoskins after the ball flew out of a ruck and the scrum-half reacted quickest.

Merthyr face Aberavon at home in their final game of the season on Tuesday whilst Bargoed host RGC 1404 on 19 May.