BBC Sport - Gareth Anscombe: Challenge Cup win a nice send off for Wilson
Challenge Cup win a nice send off - Anscombe
- From the section Rugby Union
Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe says victory in the Challenge Cup final will be a nice send off for departing coach Danny Wilson.
Head coach Wilson joins Wasps in the summer after three years at the helm at the Blues.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired