BBC Sport - Gareth Anscombe: Challenge Cup win a nice send off for Wilson

Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe says victory in the Challenge Cup final will be a nice send off for departing coach Danny Wilson.

Head coach Wilson joins Wasps in the summer after three years at the helm at the Blues.

