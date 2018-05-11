Alex Davies: Bath sign Yorkshire Carnegie back for 2018-19 season

Yorkshire Carnegie's Alex Davies has twice won promotion to the Premiership, with London Welsh

Premiership club Bath have signed Yorkshire Carnegie back Alex Davies.

The 31-year-old, who can play at scrum-half or fly-half, has previously played for London Welsh and Ealing, plus represented the Barbarians in 2013.

He joins backs Jamie Roberts, Jackson Willison and Will Chudley, plus England sevens star Ruaridh McConnochie and prop Victor Delmas in signing for Bath.

But prop Kane Palma-Newport will be among those to leave, while youngsters Sam Nixon and Will Vaughan are staying.

Meanwhile, London Irish winger Joe Cokanasiga's move to Bath was confirmed on Thursday.