Maliq Holden: Cornish Pirates sign England Students full-back on one-year deal

Maliq Holden has also played 'A' League rugby for Bristol

Cornish Pirates have signed England Students full-back Maliq Holden on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who can also play on the wing or at outside centre, is a former Netherlands youth international.

He also spent time at Liverpool FC's academy, only switching from football to rugby at the age of 13.

"Maliq is a gifted player, who is strong in contact, possesses speed and is also good under the high ball," said Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.

"Study has been a priority for him, but now coming out of university he has an opportunity to play full-time rugby, which we are happy to give him - hoping too that he will flourish with the Pirates."