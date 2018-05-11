Johnny Williams: Newcastle to sign centre from relegated London Irish

Johnny Williams scored a total of five tries in 26 Premiership outings for London Irish over the course of two seasons

Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign centre Johnny Williams from relegated Premiership side London Irish.

The 21-year-old scored one try in nine league appearances this season as the Exiles finished bottom of the table.

"Johnny he will bring a lot to our midfield," Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website.

"He is a good footballer who possesses a strong off-loading game, but he is also a strike runner capable of forcing his way in behind the defensive line."

Williams, who has represented England at Under-20 level, will complete his switch to Kingston Park this summer.

Newcastle have not disclosed the length of his contract with the club.