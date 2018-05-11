Ulster: John Cooney sweeps the end of season player awards

Cooney scored five tries in 24 appearances for Ulster this season

John Cooney's superb debut season for Ulster has been handsomely rewarded after he won three top honours at the Ulster Rugby Awards ceremony.

The scrum-half, 28, was named the Ulster Player of the Year, the Supporters Club Player of the Year and the Rugby Writers' Player of the Year.

Cooney is Ulster's top scorer this season with 211 points.

Nick Timoney won Academy Player of the Year and Paul Marshall was honoured with the Personality of the Year award.

Marshall, who will retire at the end of the season, was recognised for his remarkable contribution to his native province during a 12-year career in which he won 206 caps.

Back row Timoney was also named the Young Player of the Year after a breakthrough season for the 22-year-old, who scored five tries in 19 senior appearances.

Ireland international Larissa Muldoon was voted Women's Player of the Year and prop Tom O'Toole, who made his senior debut against Edinburgh in April, was the recipient of the inaugural Ulster A Player of the Year.

City of Armagh RFC was named Club of the Year and Bethany McDowell of Malone RFC was chosen as the Ulster Under-18s Girls Player of the Year.