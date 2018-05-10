Premiership Rugby Cup to replace Anglo-Welsh Cup from next season

Exeter beat Bath 28-11 in the last Anglo-Welsh Cup final in March

The Anglo-Welsh Cup is to be replaced with a new Premiership Rugby Cup from next season.

The new competition will include the 12 Premiership sides, split into three pools of four teams.

The four Welsh regions had played in the cup since its first year in 2005-06 but the Welsh Rugby Union plans to focus on developing young players with a dedicated under-23 competition.

Exeter Chiefs won this season's Anglo-Welsh final, beating Bath 28-11.

"The Cup has been a highly successful competition in recent years in helping develop the best new Premiership and England players, in front of big crowds and TV audiences," said Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty.

"Many Test players including Owen Farrell, George Ford and Maro Itoje all made their senior debuts in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and the competition has seen many different club coaches taking responsibility for the Cup team and developing their experience and skills in charge."

The draw for the group stage of the Premiership Rugby Cup will take place on 6 July.