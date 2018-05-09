2019 Rugby World Cup: Scotland to face France & Georgia in warm-up Tests

Scotland beat Georgia 43-16 at Kilmarnock's Rugby Park in 2016

Scotland will play home and away warm-up Tests against both France and Georgia next summer as they prepare for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The four-match schedule will start with the Scots travelling to face France on 17 August, then Georgia on 24 August.

They will then return home to play France on 31 August and Georgia on 6 September, both at BT Murrayfield.

Scotland have faced Georgia on two previous occasions - at the 2011 World Cup, and during the autumn of 2016.

They will be the first Tier-One nation to face the Georgians on home soil.

