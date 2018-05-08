Eddie Jones 'consistently' in touch with Danny Cipriani before South Africa tour

Media playback is not supported on this device England have great chance to win World Cup in 2019 - Jones

England boss Eddie Jones has been closely monitoring the form of Danny Cipriani, as the Wasps fly-half bids for a return to the international fold.

The 30-year-old has not played for his country since August 2015, but has been one of the Premiership's stand-out performers this season.

Jones names his squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa on Thursday, with Cipriani a contender.

"He's someone I've been chatting to consistently," Jones told BBC Sport.

"He knows where he is and what he has got to do."

Bath fly-half George Ford and Saracens pivot Owen Farrell have been England's twin playmakers for the bulk of Jones' time in charge - winning back-to-back Six Nations - but the poor recent Championship may mean other options are explored for the three-Test series against the Springboks.

England also face the Barbarians in a non-cap Test at the end of May.

Cipriani, who has won 14 caps, has experienced a chequered international career since making his debut in 2008, and is currently without a club for next season.

But former England winger Ugo Monye is among those who believe his displays this campaign merit another call-up.

"I think he should go on the tour, and on form he could potentially even start," Monye told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"For me he has been the best attacking fly-half in the league.

"I'm not going to talk about Danny Cipriani the personality, because you hear reports he isn't everyone's cup of tea and maybe doesn't fit into every squad the way some coaches would like.

"But what I will talk about is his playing ability, and no-one can dispute how good he has been."