BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: England to bring in attack coach
England to bring in attack coach - Jones
- From the section English Rugby
England head coach Eddie Jones says they will employ an attack coach for the upcoming tour of South Africa.
The Australian added that England are heading in the right direction despite only finishing fifth in the Six Nations, and have a great chance to win the World Cup in 2019.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired