BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: England to bring in attack coach

England head coach Eddie Jones says they will employ an attack coach for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

The Australian added that England are heading in the right direction despite only finishing fifth in the Six Nations, and have a great chance to win the World Cup in 2019.

