Ben Earl: Saracens extend contract of England Under-20s back-row forward

Ben Earl
Ben Earl has shown promise both domestically and at international level with Saracens and England Under-20s.

England Under-20 international back-rower Ben Earl has signed a new undisclosed contract extension with Premiership club Saracens.

Earl, 20, has made 16 appearances for Sarries since making his first-grade bow in November 2016 and scored on his Premiership debut against Exeter.

He scored against the Junior All Blacks in England's 2017 Under-20s World Championship final defeat.

"His development has been hugely encouraging," boss Mark McCall said.

"Ben is part of a fantastic crop of exciting young players coming through our academy."

