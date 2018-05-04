Northampton Saints: Jamie Elliott and lock Michael Paterson to leave club
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Northampton Saints back Jamie Elliott and lock Michael Paterson will both leave the Premiership side at the end of the season.
Bedford-born Elliott, 25, is an academy product and has made 115 appearances since making his Saints debut aged 18.
New Zealand-born Paterson has played 60 times since his 2015 move from Sale.
Friday's announcement of the duo's exits followed Thursday's news that full-back Ben Foden will also leave the club this summer after 10 years.
"Having the privilege of playing with this group of guys is something I will always look back on fondly," Paterson told the club website.
Elliott added: "The game is all about making memories, and I've made a lot of them over my eight seasons at the club - not just on the pitch but also off it."