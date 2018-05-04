Northampton Saints: Jamie Elliott and lock Michael Paterson to leave club

Jamie Elliott has scored 34 tries for Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints back Jamie Elliott and lock Michael Paterson will both leave the Premiership side at the end of the season.

Bedford-born Elliott, 25, is an academy product and has made 115 appearances since making his Saints debut aged 18.

New Zealand-born Paterson has played 60 times since his 2015 move from Sale.

Friday's announcement of the duo's exits followed Thursday's news that full-back Ben Foden will also leave the club this summer after 10 years.

"Having the privilege of playing with this group of guys is something I will always look back on fondly," Paterson told the club website.

Elliott added: "The game is all about making memories, and I've made a lot of them over my eight seasons at the club - not just on the pitch but also off it."