Alex Schwarz: Cornish Pirates sign Welsh scrum-half from Rygbi Gogledd Cymru

Alex Schwarz
Alex Schwarz came to the Pirates' attention after facing them twice in the British and Irish Cup

Cornish Pirates have signed scrum-half Alex Schwarz from Welsh Premiership side Rygbi Gogledd Cymru.

The 25-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at the Mennaye, having faced the Pirates for Scarlets in this year's British and Irish Cup.

Schwarz has also been capped at under-18 level by Wales.

"He does the basics well, has a good kicking game and will bring experience," said Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.

