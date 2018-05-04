Pro14: Munster v Edinburgh (Sat)

Edinburgh beat Munster 12-6 in their round 17 meeting at Murrayfield

Guinness Pro14 Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC ALBA and BBC Sport website; Updates on BBC Radio Scotland

Simon Zebo will start for Munster in his final home game for the Irish province when they host Edinburgh in their Pro14 play-off at Thomond Park.

The return of the full-back, who joins Racing 92 in June, is one of 12 changes from the side that drew with Ulster.

Edinburgh centres Chris Dean and Mark Bennett both return along with full-back Blair Kinghorn.

The winning side will travel to play Champions Cup finalists Leinster in the Pro14 semi-final in Dublin on 19 May.

Zebo will be partnered in the back three by fellow Irish internationals Keith Earls and Andrew Conway while the influential Conor Murray returns at scrum-back.

Fly-half JJ Hanrahan, centre Sammy Arnold and prop James Cronin at the three Munster players to retain their starting roles.

Forwards Gerbrandt Grobler and Robin Copeland, who will also leave Munster at the end of the season, are named among the replacements.

Edinburgh secured their first appearance in the Pro14 play-offs with back-to-back wins against Scarlets and Glasgow Warriors to finish in third place in Conference B.

Injury and illness sidelined Dean and Kinghorn respectively in the hours leading up to Saturday's derby victory, but both have overcome their problems, while Bennett has won a recall.

Head coach Richard Cockerill expects his side to be the underdogs on Saturday.

"It's going to be a big day for us and we have earned the right to be there - the league table doesn't lie," said Cockerill.

"We can beat them if we get it right. We played a Munster second team in March, so we expect to face a different side tomorrow.

"They have world class players and are a different force at home. We're looking forward to it and these are the challenges we want.

"We know if we play at our best, we will give ourselves opportunities to beat Munster.

"The chances are that they should win, however, they are at home and have just dropped out of Europe, so there is a bit of pressure on them."

Munster: S Zebo; A Conway, S Arnold, R Scannell, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; J Cronin, R Marshall, S Archer, J Kleyn, B Holland, P O'Mahony (capt), J O'Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: M Sherry, D Kilcoyne, C Parker, G Grobler, R Copeland, J Hart, I Keatley, D Sweetnam.

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn; D Fife, M Bennett, C Dean, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, S Hidalgo-Clyne; J Lay, S McInally (capt), S Berghan, B Toolis, G Gilchrist, M Bradbury, J Ritchie, B Mata.

Replacements: N Cochrane, A Dell, WP Nel, L Carmichael, C du Preez, N Fowles, D Weir, J Johnstone.

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)