Andrew Trimble: Ulster and Ireland wing announces retirement at the age of 33

Ulster and Ireland wing Andrew Trimble has announced his retirement from professional rugby at the age of 33.

Trimble made his Ulster debut in 2005 and earned the first of 70 Ireland caps later that year against Australia.

The wing is Ulster's most capped player having made 229 appearances for his native province while he was named Ireland's player of the year in 2014.

In an open letter, Trimble said he had "realised not one but two of my dreams by playing for Ulster and Ireland".

He played in Ireland's historic first ever win over New Zealand in Chicago in November 2016 and made his final appearance for his country three months later.

"These have been some of the most fulfilling days of my life and I feel nothing but gratitude for them," added the wing, who starred in Ireland's Six Nations Championship triumph in 2014.

More to follow.