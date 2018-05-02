Bath: Nathan Charles to join Melbourne, Rory Jennings to join London Scottish

Nathan Charles (left) has been with Bath since March 2017, while Rory Jennings arrived in 2014

Bath hooker Nathan Charles has signed for Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels, while fly-half Rory Jennings is to join Championship outfit London Scottish for next season.

Jennings, 22, has made four appearances since his Premiership debut in 2017.

Charles, 29, who first joined Bath in March 2017, spent three months with Wasps earlier this season before returning to The Rec.

Despite suffering from cystic fibrosis, Charles has won four Australia caps.

Sydney-born Charles has spent most of his career with Perth-based Western Force in his native country, but had a six-week stint at Gloucester in 2011 and also played for French Top 14 side Clermont.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with Bath," he said. "It has been an amazing experience.

"I'm fortunate to have the opportunity to go back to Australia to be closer to my family, but I will return with some unforgettable memories of playing in the Blue, Black and White."