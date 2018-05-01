Dean Richards: Newcastle Falcons director of rugby signs new three-year contract

Dean Richards has secured year on year progress at Newcastle

Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards has signed a new three-year deal after securing a first ever Premiership play-off finish.

Richards, 54, took over at Newcastle in 2012-13 and led the club back into the top flight at the first attempt.

Since then the former Leicester and Harlequins boss has rebuilt the club, securing a European semi-final and best finish in 20 years this term.

"I feel passionate about the club," he said.

"I always wanted to remain here and there is still a lot of work to do in terms of continuing the great progress we are making."

Not only has Richards rebuilt the Falcons, he has also rebuilt his reputation at Kingston Park after his involvement in the 'Bloodgate' scandal with Harlequins cost him his post at the Stoop.

This season has seen Falcons finish in the top four, attract a 35,000-plus crowd at Newcastle United's St James' Park for a regular-season fixture and in turn secure elite European rugby for the first time since 2005.