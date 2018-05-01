Richard Cockerill urges Edinburgh to dream before Munster 'test'

Richard Cockerill was all smiles at training on Monday and hopes for more of the same on Saturday

Head coach Richard Cockerill says it would be a "fairytale" if Edinburgh beat Munster and go on to reach the Pro14 semi-finals.

Cockerill's side visit Thomond Park for Saturday's play-off quarter-final, with Leinster awaiting the winner.

"We will be the underdogs," said Cockerill, who took over in the capital last summer.

"But three games and we're champions - that may seem unrealistic, and may well be, but why not think like that?"

Ulster's draw with Munster meant Edinburgh were assured of a play-off place and a spot in next year's European Champions Cup even before last Saturday evening's meeting with Glasgow Warriors, who will play Scarlets or Cheetahs in the other semi-final.

And Edinburgh triumphed 24-19 at Murrayfield, winning the 1872 Cup in the process.

Cockerill said: "If we can beat Glasgow why can't we beat Munster? If we can beat Munster, why can't we beat Leinster?

"It's a big day for us, we've earned the right to be there and the table doesn't lie. We've worked really hard and are going there with confidence to give it our best shot.

"The really exciting part is that they have to win and we have to win so no resting players, it'll be sold out no doubt at Thomond Park and they'll pick their best team.

"It will be a fairytale for us if we get past Munster, and can get to Dublin to play Leinster who will just have played a European final, but let's not get too far ahead."

In March, Edinburgh beat Johann van Graan's visiting side 12-6 in this season's only other meeting of the two sides.

"We probably haven't played a full-strength Munster side for quite a few years so everything is out there - no excuses from us and no excuses from them," Cockerill explained.

"This is the real test. We beat Munster here a few weeks ago but it wasn't the side we're going to face - a very motivated one, they've got world class players, they're a different force at Thomond Park - but how exciting for this group of players.

Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries in Edinburgh's recent win over Munster

"All the expectation is on them - they're at home, quality side, European semi-finalists - so they've pretty much got everything to lose and we've got everything to gain.

"Our season is not over whatever happens on Saturday, it's been a good year for us. However, this is our 29th game. We've worked very hard and don't want to give it all away at this point.

"We'll know exactly where we are come Saturday evening - the standard and intensity we're going to have to perform at in the Champions Cup next season.

"We want to try and compete with these teams in the future on a consistent basis and this is a starting point for us."

Chris Dean is fit again for Edinburgh, while Blair Kinghorn returned to training following illness.

And Cockerill added: "I was the forwards coach at Leicester when we beat them in the Heineken Cup as it was then and that was their first loss in Europe. That was at the old Thomond Park - I won there and as a head coach at the new one.

"I've happy memories as a coach and ones of heavy defeats as well. They're a great side, there is a lot to like about Munster - good people, good team, great history, they're rugby people and we're going to go and enjoy this contest.

"We're not going to make up numbers, going to try and win. They know that, how realistic that is we'll have to see on Saturday afternoon."