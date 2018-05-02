Iain Henderson could miss European play-off with knee injury

Iain Henderson came off injured midway through the first half at Thomond Park on Saturday

Ulster's Iain Henderson is likely to miss a potential Champions Cup play-off tie against Ospreys with a knee injury.

Henderson limped out of the province's final Pro14 game of the regular season against Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday, which ended in a 24-24 draw.

The British and Irish Lion came off during the first half and may now also be a doubt for Ireland's three-Test tour to Australia in June.

Ulster are set to provide an update on the extent of the injury this week.

It was initially feared that Henderson may have sustained an ACL injury.

While it is now believed the injury may not be as serious as first thought, the forward is still set to be ruled out for several weeks.

There are a number of permutations which could result in a play-off not being required, meaning that Ulster would qualify for Europe's premier club competition automatically.

Ulster will qualify automatically if Gloucester finish sixth or above in the English Premiership, Pau beat Toulon and finish in the top six of the Top 14 and Leinster defeat Racing 92 in the Champions Cup final.

If the play-off does go ahead on the weekend of 18-20 May, Ulster would expect to have scrum-half John Cooney available again after undergoing concussion return-to-play protocols.