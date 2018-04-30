Glasgow Warriors miss out on Cheetahs hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld

Torsten van Jaarsveld has been a key figure in Cheetahs' run to the Pro14 play-offs

Glasgow have lost out to French club Bayonne for the signature of Cheetahs hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld.

The Namibian international, 30, who has featured in all but one of the Cheetahs' 21 Pro14 games, was a summer target for Warriors coach Dave Rennie.

But despite Glasgow matching the financial package offered by Bayonne, he has opted to move to the ProD2 side.

Rennie is also believed to be seeking a fly-half, with Finn Russell moving on, and a ball-carrying back-row.

Van Jaarsveld has won 13 caps and represented Namibia at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

In recent seasons, while captain Francois Venter has been absent through international duty or injury, the hooker has deputised as Cheetahs skipper.

His exit from Bloemfontein is the latest in a spree of high-profile departures from the franchise, who play Scarlets in the Pro14 play-offs on Saturday, with the winner facing Glasgow in the semi-finals.

South Africa centre Venter and head coach Rory Duncan are joining ex-Edinburgh boss Alan Solomons at Worcester Warriors next month.

Fellow Springbok Uzair Cassiem is bound for Scarlets, as is full-back Clayton Blommetjies, while prop Tom Botha will move to Ospreys.