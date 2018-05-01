Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: Edinburgh scrum-half to join Scarlets

Scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne has won nine caps for Scotland
Edinburgh scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne will join Pro14 rivals Scarlets for 2018-19.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at Edinburgh this summer having played all his professional rugby with them.

Hidalgo-Clyne will vie for the Parc y Scarlets nine shirt with Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies, Jonathan Evans and Kieran Hardy, who returns from Jersey.

Wales half-back Aled Davies will leave for Ospreys, so Hidalgo-Clyne boosts Scarlets' options.

Kieran Hardy sends out a pass
Hardy, 22, helped Jersey finish fifth in English rugby's second-tier Championship in 2017-18.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac welcomed Hidalgo-Clyne's signing and Hardy's return, saying: "We're delighted to be in a position to welcome both Kieran and Sam."

Hardy has played for Wales age-grade teams from under-16s to under-20s and moved to Jersey for 2016-17.

Pivac added: "With Aled moving on and Gareth away during the international window it's important to have strength in depth in each position."

