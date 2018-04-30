Uili Kolo'ofa'i: Tonga international forward leaves Jersey Reds after three seasons

Uili Kolo'ofa'i won eight caps for Tonga and was a member of their squad at the last World Cup

Jersey Reds' Tonga international back-row Uili Kolo'ofa'i is leaving the Championship club.

The 35-year-old, who joined the islanders after the 2015 World Cup, made almost 60 appearances.

"I was proud to lead the team out today with it being my last fixture for the club. It was a privilege," he said, after Jersey beat Doncaster 30-26 in their final game of the season.

The result meant Jersey ended the season in fifth place.

"I've got a few decisions to make, but the plan as it stands is to head back to New Zealand," Kolo'ofa'i told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It's been fantastic it's been great to see the club develop over the years I've been here.

"The team has progressed under Harvey Biljon, he's done a fantastic job and it's been a blast."

Jersey props honoured

Jake Woolmore and Jake Armstrong take Jersey's number of prop selections in the Championship's Dream Team up to seven

Meanwhile props Jake Woolmore and Jake Armstrong have been named in the Championship's 'Dream Team.

They are the seventh and eighth players from the club to be named in the annual post-season team since the islanders were promoted to the top flight six seasons ago.

Both props are leaving the club to join newly-promoted Bristol next season.