George Kruis: England lock to miss summer tour to have ankle surgery

Since making his debut in 2014, George Kruis has won 25 caps for England

England lock George Kruis will miss the summer tour of South Africa.

Saracens boss Mark McCall, speaking after the 51-14 win over London Irish, said Kruis will miss June's three-Test series to have ankle surgery.

The British and Irish Lions forward joins Jonathan Joseph, Courtney Lawes, Nathan Hughes, Anthony Watson and Dylan Hartley on the sidelines.

Wasps centre Elliot Daly could also be a doubt after going off injured during Sunday's game against Northampton.

"It's too early to tell," said the club's director of rugby Dai Young after their 36-29 win. "It was more of a collision injury and not an overstretch injury.

"They always look worse straight after the game but time will tell. I've had egg on my face a number of times when I've said I don't think they're serious but they end up serious.

"And then some guys have been stretchered off but they've been training on Monday. We'll wait and see over the next 24 hours."