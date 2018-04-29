Ulster Rugby: Moore and Mallinder linked with head coach vacancy

Moore led New Zealand to their fifth Women's Rugby World Cup success last year

New Zealand women's coach Glenn Moore has been linked with the head coach vacancy at Ulster.

Former Northampton Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder is believed to be another possibility for the position.

On Saturday operations director Bryn Cunningham revealed that Ulster have filled the post, landing their primary candidate.

Current head coach Jono Gibbes will return to his native New Zealand at the end of the current season.

Moore, 58, guided the Black Ferns to their fifth Women's Rugby World Cup triumph last year.

The Kiwi received the coach of the year honour at the 2017 New Zealand Rugby Awards.

He previously coached Super Rugby side Highlanders between 2008 and 2010.

Ulster have yet to reveal the identity of the new head coach but Cunningham confirmed that the appointment has already been made.

"It's signed and sealed. We're not in a position to announce it just yet but it was the primary candidate so we are happy," he said.

Mallinder won the European Challenge Cup twice whilst at Northampton Saints

Mallinder, 52, left Northampton following a 10-year spell at the club, during which time he won the European Challenge Cup in 2009 and 2014.

Ulster have endured a disappointing season and failed to reach the Pro14 play-offs.

They are now likely to face Ospreys in a European Champions Cup play-off in three weeks.