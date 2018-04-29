Edinburgh 24-19 Glasgow: Richard Cockerill says Edinburgh players have earned rewards

Edinburgh have produced an impressive Pro14 season

Head coach Richard Cockerill says Edinburgh's players deserve all the plaudits after winning the 1872 Cup.

Saturday's 24-19 derby win over Glasgow capped an impressive Pro14 campaign, with Edinburgh securing a maiden play-off and Champions Cup qualification.

They had finished no higher than eighth in the previous seven league seasons, but Cockerill, who took over last summer, took little personal acclaim.

"The players should take all the credit," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I'm delighted for the players. They've worked really hard and deserve what they get."

Edinburgh and Glasgow have won more league fixtures this year than any of their Pro14 counterparts, recording 15 wins apiece.

The capital side finished third in Conference B, securing a quarter-final trip to Munster next Saturday.

Richard Cockerill has helped turn Edinburgh's fortunes around

"They're a great side, but Glasgow are a good side - good enough to win the championship - and we're not there yet," Cockerill said.

"We're going to go there and we're going to enjoy the experience and we're going to try and win."

The 1872 Cup decider was played before a record crowd for a Scottish inter-city fixture, with over 25,000 in attendance at Murrayfield.

"We've got a crowd that have stayed behind cheering us - maybe this club's on the up," Cockerill said.

"I'm delighted for our supporters and I want more to come back when we play here next time."

'We're trying to off-load when it's not on'

Glasgow Warriors had already wrapped up top spot in Conference A, and a home semi-final, heading into the derby.

They scored first-half tries through DTH van der Merwe and Callum Gibbins but were out-competed at the breakdown by a powerful Edinburgh side who carried ball with ferocity.

The hosts crossed through James Johnstone, Jordan Lay and Duhan van der Merwe before the break.

DTH van der Merwe scored Glasgow's third try, but Duncan Weir's penalty booted Edinburgh five points clear and Cockerill's troops defended manfully to keep Warriors out late on.

DTH van der Merwe's two tries were not enough to earn Glasgow victory

"We felt we lost the battle of body height," Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said. "They got lower than us when they carried, especially round the edge close to the line and when we carried they were lower than us again.

"We just didn't get quick enough ball at key times. To Edinburgh's credit, they've defended really well and kept us out in the end.

"We've just got to carry more and look after ball more. Straight after half-time, we had guys two-on-two, all you need is a strong carry, give us some go-forward and build off that. But we're trying to off-load when it's not on.

"You've got to build pressure. Sides like Edinburgh are good defensive teams and we didn't do that enough tonight."

'We're 160 minutes from winning a title'

Glasgow have three weeks to prepare for their semi-final on 18 May but have won only two of their final five regular-season games.

Dave Rennie remains upbeat regarding Glasgow's title prospects

"We're creating opportunities, but we've just got to be more clinical and patient," Rennie said. "We got edged in the contact area, which is disappointing.

"We'll have an honest look at where we're at, but we're confident we can turn it around. We haven't even conceded a bonus point at home this year in this competition, so we'll look forward to going back to Scotstoun.

"Technically, we're 160 minutes away from winning a title if we can get it right. We're certainly not going to go into a depression here."