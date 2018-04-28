Ulster Rugby: Province poised to name new head coach

Ulster missed out on the Pro14 play-offs as they failed to defeat an under-strength Munster

Ulster say they have secured their first choice candidate to take over as head coach.

Operations director Bryn Cunningham revealed that the province have filled the role but did not identify the successful candidate.

Current head coach Jono Gibbes will return to his native New Zealand at the end of the season and former Director of Rugby Les Kiss left in January.

An official announcement is expected soon.

"It's signed and sealed." said Cunningham on Saturday.

"We're not in a position to announce it just yet but it was the primary candidate so we are happy that we have got that and I know the IRFU are happy too."

Ulster have endured a disappointing season, failing to reach the Pro14 play-offs.

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O'Sullivan suggested that the appointment would be welcome news to Ulster fans

"They need someone to come in and drive things on, get things going in the right direction," said O'Sullivan.

"It will offer stability to the players and a sense of direction."