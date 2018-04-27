BBC Sport - Harlequins and Saracens prepare for inaugural Premier 15s final
Quins & Sarries ready for Premier 15s final
Harlequins captain Rachael Burford and Saracens skipper Lotte Clapp look ahead to the inaugural Premier 15s final, as the Quins head coach Gary Street and Sarries counterpart Rob Cain explain the success of the new league.
