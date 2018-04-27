BBC Sport - Harlequins and Saracens prepare for inaugural Premier 15s final

Quins & Sarries ready for Premier 15s final

Harlequins captain Rachael Burford and Saracens skipper Lotte Clapp look ahead to the inaugural Premier 15s final, as the Quins head coach Gary Street and Sarries counterpart Rob Cain explain the success of the new league.

Top videos

Video

Quins & Sarries ready for Premier 15s final

Video

Aussie teenager scores spectacular scorpion goal

Video

World Cup moments: Iniesta's winner

Video

Iniesta helped me understand football better - Guardiola

Video

Arsenal players to give Wenger what he deserves - Ramsey

Video

We will support Gerrard in managerial career - Klopp

Video

This season better than last - Mourinho

Video

Plan B excited by Vieira rumours

Video

English football is elitist - Clarke

Video

World Cup countdown: Suarez's shocking bite on Chiellini - 2014

Video

Trump survives Wakelin scare to win final-frame decider

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Khan confident of Wembley purchase

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired