Pro14: Edinburgh 24-19 Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh have won two out of three inter-city derbies against Glasgow Warriors, sealing the 1827 Cup

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Edinburgh (21) 24 Tries: Johnstone, Lay, Van der Merwe Cons: Hidalgo-Clyne 3 Pen: Weir Glasgow Warriors (14) 19 Tries: Van der Merwe 2, Gibbins Cons: Russell 2

Edinburgh beat rivals Glasgow Warriors to clinch the 1872 Cup in a pulsating Murrayfield battle.

Edinburgh were already guaranteed third place in Pro14 Conference B and progression to the play-offs for the first time, after Ulster drew with Munster earlier on Saturday.

The hosts scored first-half tries through James Johnstone, Jordan Lay and Duhan van der Merwe.

Glasgow's DTH van der Merwe crossed twice, but Warriors fell just short.

Callum Gibbins also touched down for Glasgow, who had already secured top spot in Conference A and a home semi-final.

They will welcome Scarlets or Cheetahs to Scotstoun on Friday, 18 May.

DTH van der Merwe, Glasgow's record try-scorer, opened the scoring on his 100th Warriors appearance

Edinburgh travel to face Munster, who finished second in Conference A, in next Saturday's quarter-final.

Both Scottish sides have won more matches than any of the other Pro14 teams this season, with 15 victories apiece.

Ulster's inability to beat Munster with a bonus point meant that Edinburgh's job was done before a ball was kicked at Murrayfield, not that it took anything from their intensity.

At last, they have made it to the business end of the league. At last, they have secured qualification to the European Champions Cup. To that, we might now add a power shift on the domestic front. This was a day that their supporters have longed for.

1872 Cup results this season 23/12/17: Edinburgh 18-17 Glasgow 30/12/17: Glasgow 17-0 Edinburgh 28/4/18: Edinburgh 24-19 Glasgow Warriors

The preamble was odd. The published teams became a nonsense as the line-ups started to change. Glasgow lost Tommy Seymour, Sam Johnson and Jonny Gray to injuries. Peter Horne came in, but before the first whistle, they lost him as well. Edinburgh's flies were dropping too - Blair Kinghorn and Chris Dean were withdrawn.

The hosts might have fallen behind early, Finn Russell's clever kick putting DTH van der Merwe in for the opening score, but Edinburgh had the possession and territory and once they found a little composure they started to make good use of it.

Midway through the opening half, Johnstone's converted try levelled it. For Glasgow, struggling to find the edge they had in the first half of the season, there was a magnificent riposte, a try of sumptuous quality.

Callum Gibbins finished off a fine attacking move to score Glasgow's second try

Russell was the conductor and in the orchestra he had George Horne and Nick Grigg, supporting, off-loading and adding all sorts of deception. Russell came back into it for the late flourish, getting on the ball again as he honed in on the Edinburgh posts and then planting a one-hand pass into the grateful mitts of Gibbins. Wonderful.

With the conversion, Glasgow led 14-7. The issue for Dave Rennie's team, though, was that they were only playing in fits and starts. Edinburgh had the biggest ball-carriers in Viliame Mata, Stuart McInally and Jamie Ritchie, they had an aggression about them that trumped Glasgow's and they've got a few weeks to find themselves ahead of their home semi-final.

Duhan van der Merwe scored his 10th try of the season for Edinburgh

Edinburgh pegged Glasgow back for a second time when sustained pressure on the Glasgow line culminated in Lay diving low in an unstoppable surge. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne's conversion made it 14-14 and the scrum-half was a key man again in the score that inched Edinburgh ahead.

It came off Glasgow's own turnover ball, which unwisely Horne opted to hoof downfield. Ben Toolis charged him down, Ritchie took it up and and Hidalgo-Clyne put a gorgeous cross-field kick in behind the retreating Lee Jones and into the path of Duhan van der Mervwe. The extras made it 21-14.

By the hour mark, Glasgow's tackle stats were illustrative of the flow of the game. Matt Fagerson was on 14 at that point, Gibbins was on 15, Scott Cummings 16. Their plight worsened when the outstanding McInally intercepted and galloped downfield. By the time Glasgow got the ball back again, Duncan Weir had booted over a penalty to bring it to 24-14.

Edinburgh played with dynamism and ferocity, with Viliame Mata a powerful carrier

There was a reply from Glasgow, sparked by a thrilling surge from Siua Halanukonuka. The human barrel rolled at pace into Edinburgh territory, where Russell managed the situation sublimely. He floated a pass to DTH van der Merwe and the wing blasted through what constituted a scrambling defence. Russell missed the conversion to keep it a five-point game.

Glasgow tried to complete the comeback. They had their chances. A penalty two minutes from time was put to touch but the maul never got motoring and the opportunity went. Edinburgh's big night of Pro14 and European qualification had the 1872 Cup as the cherry on top.

Edinburgh: D Fife, J Harries, J Johnstone, S Rasolea, D van der Merwe, J van der Walt, S Hidalgo-Clyne; J Lay, S McInally (capt), S Berghan, B Toolis, G Gilchrist, M Bradbury, J Ritchie, V Mata.

Replacements: N Cochrane, A Dell, WP Nel, L Carmichael, C du Preez, N Fowles, D Weir, M Bennett.

Glasgow Warriors: S Hogg; L Jones, N Grigg, A Dunbar, DTH van der Merwe; F Russell, G Horne; A Allan, F Brown, Z Fagerson; T Swinson, S Cummings; M Fagerson, C Gibbins, R Wilson (capt).

Replacements: G Turner, J Bhatti, S Halanukonuka, R Harley, C Fusaro, H Pyrgos, A Hastings, R Jackson.