Edinburgh v Glasgow: Dave Rennie says Warriors will do talking on the pitch

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie says Richard Cockerill's comments about his team are "irrelevant".

Edinburgh counterpart Cockerill claimed Warriors are feeling "twitchy" in the run up to Saturday's 1872 Cup decider.

"I think Richard is obviously enjoying the spotlight; it's not my style, so we'll do our talking on the field," Rennie said.

"He's trying to talk his team up and where they're at, that's fine, but it's not something we're interested in."

Saturday's match is part of the final round of Pro14 regular season fixtures, with Glasgow already guaranteed a home semi-final and Edinburgh possibly needing a point - if Ulster earn a bonus-point win at Munster earlier - to reach the play-offs.

The winner will also take home the 1872 Cup, with both sides having won one derby apiece this term.

Rennie refused to get involved in any mind games with his opposite number, who claimed Glasgow are becoming nervous about the progress his charges are making.

"He's assuming that we read it - that's probably the error," the New Zealander added. "He's entitled to his opinion, they've had a very good year, but anything he's got to say is irrelevant.

"The key is what happens at the weekend, regardless of what we all talk about leading into it. We're confident, we've prepared well and the expectation is we go out and perform well. I'm sure they feel the same way.

Rennie highlighted Blair Kinghorn as one of Edinburgh's main threats

"There's a lot on it with the 1872 [Cup], but obviously a place in the play-offs for them as well, so they have plenty to play for and we'll see what they bring.

"Trying to talk things through the media - who are we trying to convince? We're clear on what's required, we're clear on the mind-set required, and that's what we intend to bring this weekend, so convincing you guys that we're doing it is irrelevant."

'Murrayfield is certainly not a hostile environment'

Glasgow won the 1872 Cup last season and Rennie reckons playing Saturday's decider at Murrayfield can help his side, with so many Scotland players in their ranks.

"The key is to try to get on the front foot, create some gain-line and create quick ball," added the New Zealander, who highlighted the "outstanding" Blair Kinghorn as one of Edinburgh's main threats.

"They'll be trying to stop us doing that and we'll be trying to stop them. There's a lot of history and it's an important trophy between the two clubs.

"We've talked around that, not so much the winning of it but the intensity of the rivalry, what we expect on the weekend and the fact that we're going to Murrayfield, which is technically an away game, but for so many of our boys it's their home for international footy.

"It's certainly not a hostile environment or anything like altitude or time zones to deal with. As far as away games go, it's as close to home as it gets. We're very excited to go back there. The boys like playing there."