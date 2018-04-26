Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke 'fallen in love' with the region

Clarke has signed a three year deal as Ospreys head coach

Allen Clarke said he did not foresee becoming Ospreys head coach so soon, and originally saw his time at the region as more of a "stepping stone".

But in the 10 months since joining as forwards coach, the Ulsterman admits to have "fallen in love with the place".

Ospreys said they wanted to appoint a "world class" coach following the departure of Steve Tandy.

But Clarke said success came less from big names and more from the environment coaches create and "good values".

"We're all moulded by our experiences in life... the guidance and support you've had from family and friends and the people you've worked with," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Capped eight times by Ireland, Clarke was a Heineken Cup winner with Ulster in 1999

His list of the "world class rugby influences" he has worked with include former British and Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan, Wales coach Warren Gatland and Ireland coach Joe Schmidt.

"All of those people, together with my own successes and my own failures - as those people have had - have really etched out what I am today," said the former Northampton Saints hooker.

"The one thing I know their successes are based on good values, good work ethic, and rugby knowledge in terms of the wisdom of passing on what is good so that each day we live what is world class."

Clarke took over as interim head coach in January.

He said he considered the role on a permanent basis about three to four weeks in when he started to "etch out the environment" he wanted, and following the response from the players.

As Assistant Coach to Mark McCall, Clarke helped Ulster to the 2005-06 Magners League title

As well as coaching in Ireland, Clarke spent time in Australia and New Zealand "to see what was good over there".

"If you speak to most people who are sent on those fact-finding trips they'll come back with a similar message which is 'there are no secrets in the game.'

"It's about the environment you create and how you conduct yourself as a coach, the standards you set and the quality of people you have around you."

Clarke said he has been offered head coach roles over the last few years, but he "didn't foresee it happening so quickly at the Ospreys, nor at the Ospreys".

"I felt this would be a stepping stone towards that," he said.

"But in the short time I've been here I've fallen in love with the place, ultimately because I've fallen in love with the people.

"And circumstances have brought me to this next career stage in my life."