Dragons sign Clermont Auvergne's Wales prop Aaron Jarvis

Aaron Jarvis takes on New Zealand in 2016, his last Wales appearance

Dragons have signed Wales tight-head prop Aaron Jarvis from Clermont Auvergne from 2018-19 on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old follows fellow Wales front-row forwards - and fellow ex-Ospreys - Richard Hibbard and Ryan Bevington in joining the region.

"I've really enjoyed my time in France with Clermont," said Jarvis.

"I feel I am returning to Wales a better player and proud of what I've achieved during my time here."

Jarvis left Ospreys for the French Top 14 club in 2016, the year in which he won the last of his 18 Wales caps.

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman will also have currently-injured Wales tight-head prop Leon Brown and Brok Harris as rivals for Jarvis.

Wales and British and Irish Lions back-row forward is Ross Moriarty's move from Gloucester is Dragons' marquee signing for next season.

Wales centre Tyler Morgan is also set to stay at the south east Wales region.

'Pedigree, profile and talent'

Aaron Jarvis, Richard Hibbard and Ryan Bevington pack down for Ospreys against Northampton in January, 2014

"He [Jarvis] has the pedigree, profile and talent we were looking for to boost our front row options, with a wealth of experience at regional, European and international level," said Jackman.

"I feel that his game and in particular his scrummaging is now even better than before having experienced the different forces and styles that the Top 14 exposes tight-heads to.

"Aaron is an honest, hard working player and exactly the type of player we need on the pitch, but also off it to act as a role model for the young talent that has emerged this season."

Jarvis added: "I'm excited about joining the Dragons next season given the squad Bernard is building and linking up again with Richard Hibbard and Ryan Bevington after our time together at the Ospreys."

The Exeter-born player had joined Ospreys from Bath in 2011 and made his Wales debut against the All Blacks in October, 2012.