Ulster coach Jono Gibbes plays down Brian O'Driscoll's 'basket case' comments

Media playback is not supported on this device Head coach Jono Gibbes will leave Ulster at the end of the season

Ulster coach Jono Gibbes has played down Brian O'Driscoll's claim that the Irish province are "a bit of a basket case" after their turbulent season.

O'Driscoll made the comment on Monday after reports linking Leinster fly-halves Joey Carbery and Ross Byrne with a possible move to Ulster.

The IRFU reportedly want one of the Leinster duo to replace Paddy Jackson who had his contracted revoked.

"It's irrelevant," said Gibbes of O'Driscoll's comment.

"We are just concentrating on what we have got to do."

Brian O'Driscoll described Ulster as a "bit of a basket case" after their turbulent season

O'Driscoll 'entitled to his opinion' - Gibbes

Gibbes was careful not to fan the flames further as he answered questions about the Ireland legend's comments made on Dublin-based radio station Newstalk.

"A guy like that with 100 Tests is entitled to an opinion but we've got to get on with what we have ahead and keep fronting up," continued Gibbes.

"There is no point engaging in that sort of stuff because it doesn't help us," added the head coach, who will leave Ulster in the summer to return to his native New Zealand.

Jackson and Stuart Olding were both cleared of rape last month after a nine-week trial but their contracts were terminated following an internal review by Ulster and the IRFU.

There had been controversy over social media during the court case in relation to WhatsApp messages involving the pair.

It has been a difficult campaign for Ulster, with director of rugby Les Kiss leaving his position in January and his replacement Gibbes then announcing his impending departure for family reasons.

Senior players Tommy Bowe and Paul Marshall will retire this summer and full-back Charles Piutau will leave to join Bristol, which has left the club facing a difficult rebuilding process.

Ulster need bonus-point Thomond win

Gibbes emphasised the positives on Tuesday with his side still in with a slim chance of qualification for the Pro14 play-offs following three successive wins.

A four-try bonus-point for Ulster over Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday in addition to Edinburgh failing to pick up a point in their home game against Glasgow would see Gibbes' team clinch an unlikely play-offs spot.

Ulster's bonus-point win over Glasgow last Saturday also kept alive their hopes of a European Champions Cup spot next season.

Even if Ulster miss out on the Pro14 play-offs, they will battle with Ospreys in a play-off next month with the winner clinching the Pro14's last Champions Cup spot.

In his interview with Irish radio station Newstalk, O'Driscoll suggested that Leinster flanker Jordi Murphy could be having concerns about his upcoming move to Ulster following the northern province's difficult campaign.

However, Gibbes insisted he is confident Murphy will be an Ulster player next season.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is reported want either Joey Carbery or Ross Byrne to join Ulster

Gibbes coy on Carbery and Byrne reports

Gibbes was reluctant to get drawn into any discussion about the reports linking Leinster fly-halves Carbery and Byrne with Ulster.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt and IRFU performance director David Nucifora reportedly want either Carbery or Byrne to effectively become Jackson's replacement at the Kingspan Stadium which would mean the player concerned getting more game time.

"It's pretty obvious that's a position we would be looking at but we're working with Ireland on that," said Gibbes of the reports linking the Leinster fly-halves with Ulster.

"Us being drawn into something that is a Leinster situation.....it's got nothing to do with us."

As was the case last week, Ulster officials refused access to news reporters to Tuesday's news conference with only sports journalists allowed to attend.

For this weekend's game in Limerick, Craig Gilroy will return to the squad after being sanctioned by the IRFU and Ulster over a text message to Stuart Olding that emerged in evidence during the rape trial.

However, back row Jean Deysel looks certain to miss the remainder of the season after sustaining what Gibbes described as a "significant knee injury" in Saturday's win over Glasgow.

There had been reports that the South African suffered a cruciate ligament injury but Gibbes said Ulster are still waiting for the "final diagnosis".