Tyler Morgan: Wales centre signs new Dragons contract

Tyler Morgan made his Wales debut against Ireland in August 2015

Wales centre Tyler Morgan has agreed a two-year contract extension to remain with Dragons until at least 2020.

The 22-year-old has played four times for Wales, but his deal is solely financed by the region and is not a National Dual Contract.

"I want to be an integral part of the side developing and I'm desperate to make history with my home region," said Morgan.

Dragons coach Bernard Jackman also expects further recruits.

Wales trio Richard Hibbard, Ross Moriarty and Aaron Jarvis have already signed for next season.

"The look of our squad next season will be the most different to any in the Pro14," Jackman said.

Jackman says those signings will help strengthen a squad that managed just two wins from 21 league fixtures.

The region have also gone three years without winning away from Rodney Parade in the league, having not won since a March 2015 success at Treviso.

But former Ireland international Jackman insists this "transitional" season will pave the way for future success.

"It's been a brilliant year, because we've been able to make the changes we have needed to," he said.

"With the fans, I understand why they are worried. I feel for them, they've been incredibly loyal considering the way we have performed for however long it goes back.

"It has been a long time since we have given them success, but we are working incredibly hard to change that.

"I can only concentrate on looking after the process. Developing our talent, recruiting talent, getting our coaching environment right and coaching the team better.

"If we do that, it will translate onto the field."

Howard departs for Ealing

Dragons have confirmed that Pat Howard will be leaving at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old centre will switch to English Championship side Ealing.

The South African has made 35 appearances for the region.

"On behalf of the Dragons I would like to thank Pat for all of his efforts in a Dragons jersey and wish him well for the future," Jackman added.