Premiership: Wasps v Northampton Saints

Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani is to leave at the end of the season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 29 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Third-placed Wasps name the same backline from the win over Worcester for the visit of Northampton on Sunday.

In the pack, loose head Simon McIntyre is in for Matt Mullan and Tommy Taylor replaces Tom Cruse at hooker.

Northampton make two changes with prop Alex Waller and centre Luther Burrell coming into the starting line-up.

There's also a return for flanker Heinrich Brussow, fit enough for the bench after last playing against Bath in March.

Saints will be looking for their first-ever victory in Coventry having last won on Wasps' soil back in 2013.

Teams

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Gopperth, Daly; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Taylor, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Willism, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Cruse, Mullan, Moore, Myall, Haskell, Simpson, Lovobalavu, Bassett.

Northampton: Tuala; Foden (capt), Burrell, Francis, North; Myler, Reinach; Waller, Haywood, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Craig, Gibson, Harrison, Eadie.

Replacements: Clare, Ma'afu, Painter, Moon, Brussow, Mitchell, Grayson, Collins.