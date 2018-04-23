Dylan Hartley: England captain to miss South Africa tour with concussion

Skipper Dylan Hartley has been capped 93 times by England

England captain Dylan Hartley has been ruled out of the summer tour of South Africa because of concussion.

The Northampton hooker has not played since sustaining a head injury in last month's Six Nations loss to Ireland.

Following specialist medical advice, the 32-year-old will now take an extended period of rest.

"It has been recommended that I take a break this summer and while I find that decision hard to accept, it's important I listen to that advice," he said.

England face the Springboks in three Tests, starting in Johannesburg on 9 June.

Hartley suffered a series of concussions two years ago, but returned to lead his country on the tour of Australia in June 2016.

He said he was "very disappointed" to miss the remainder of this season and is looking to return to action in time for the next campaign.

"I intend to use this time to recover fully from my injury, so I can be ready to hit the ground running when pre-season training starts later this summer," he added.

England are already without Bath back Anthony Watson (Achilles injury) and centre Bath centre Jonathan Joseph, who needs surgery on his left foot.

Forwards Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints) and Nathan Hughes (Wasps) were ruled out in March with knee ligament injuries.