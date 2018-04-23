Sexton, Furlong, Murray, Earls nominated for Irish Players' award

Ireland celebrate their Grand Slam success at Twickenham on St Patrick's Day

Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, Keith Earls and Conor Murray have been nominated for Ireland's Players' Player of the Year award.

All four players were pivotal as Ireland claimed their first Grand Slam since 2009 in this year's Six Nations.

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale is shortlisted for the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year award alongside James Ryan and Jordan Larmour.

Stockdale scored a record-breaking seven tries in his debut Six Nations.

Fly-half Sexton scored a last-gasp drop-goal to snatch victory for Ireland against France on the tournament's opening day.

The consistency of Munster pair Murray and Earls, who started all of Ireland's matches, drew plaudits while Leinster prop Furlong's performances have left many declaring him as one of the best tight-heads in world rugby.

Stockdale became the first player in the history of the Six Nations to score seven tries in a single tournament.

The winners will be announced at the Irish Rugby Players awards ceremony in Dublin on 16 May.