Glasgow Warriors: Captain Ryan Wilson commits future to Pro14 club

Glasgow Warriors captain Ryan Wilson wants the club to "push on in Europe"

Glasgow Warriors captain Ryan Wilson has signed a two-year contract extension that ties the forward to the club until May 2020.

The new deal will see the Scotland international complete a decade with the Pro14 club, having joined in 2010.

Wilson, 28, told Warriors TV: "Glasgow has become home for my family and I love the city and the club.

"I've seen us go from strength to strength and I can't wait to see it grow even more and be a part of it."

Wilson has made 138 appearances for Warriors and was appointed club captain by head coach Dave Rennie last summer.

Former Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend also named the back rower as Scotland's vice-captain.

"I'm looking forward to pushing on in Europe in the coming seasons with a really strong group of lads that we have here and continuing to enjoy playing rugby with my mates," Wilson said.

He becomes the 13th player to commit his future to the club as Rennie looks to build on his first season in Glasgow.

The manager added: "Ryan is a good man, he loves this club and he has a really good way with the players.

"He is demanding and challenging when he needs to be, but he's great at putting an arm around guys and he really cares about his mates and this club.

"Ryan is uncompromising on the pitch, he's got a really good skill-set and he's obviously a really experienced player.

"It's great news that he's sticking around for another couple of years."