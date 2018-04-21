Gloucester qualify for 2018-19 European Champions Cup after Cardiff beat Pau

Gloucester will play Cardiff Blues in this season's Challenge Cup final in Bilbao, Spain

Gloucester have qualified for the 2018-19 European Champions Cup after Cardiff Blues beat Pau in their Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The Challenge Cup winners are given a Champions Cup place for the following season but as Cardiff have qualified for the competition via their league position, the runners-up take the spot.

Gloucester, sixth in the Premiership, play Cardiff in the final on 11 May.

The Cherry and Whites beat Newcastle at home in their last four tie on Friday.

David Humphreys' side have reached the Challenge Cup final three times in the past four seasons, winning the trophy in 2015, but were defeated by Stade Francais last year.